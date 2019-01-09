PG&E (PCG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.95. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PG&E shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 937009 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 18,979,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479,790 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $307,087,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 57.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,561,000 after buying an additional 4,459,321 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,496.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,210,000 after buying an additional 4,142,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $60,043,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

