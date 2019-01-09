PG&E (PCG) PT Raised to $29.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, www.analystratings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.15% from the stock’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PG&E has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,945,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

