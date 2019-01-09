Petrus Resources (PRQ) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

PRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark reduced their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

TSE PRQ opened at C$0.70 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.91.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.