PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.20. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 18093094 shares.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-shares-gap-up-to-15-20.html.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.