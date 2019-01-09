Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $148,749.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

