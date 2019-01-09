Penn Virginia (PVAC) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 79,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,680. The firm has a market cap of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.30 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, acquired 30,000 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

