Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 2,277 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $146,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293 shares in the company, valued at $18,857.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IPAR opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

