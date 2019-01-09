Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) VP Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Michael R. Pyle sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $23,450.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. 406,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,300. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 232.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

