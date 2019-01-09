Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Nanoco Group (NANO)

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 40.28 ($0.53) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

In related news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding acquired 47,759 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £20,058.78 ($26,210.35). Also, insider Brian Tenner acquired 158,543 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £50,733.76 ($66,292.64).

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

