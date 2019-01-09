Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, October 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 689.58 ($9.01).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 874.20 ($11.42) on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

