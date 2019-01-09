Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Spectris (SXS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Spectris to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,752.86 ($35.97).

Shares of Spectris stock traded up GBX 139 ($1.82) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,424 ($31.67). 415,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,869 ($37.49).

In other news, insider Karim Bitar purchased 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,980.40 ($19,574.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

