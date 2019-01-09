pdvWireless (PDVW) and Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Head-To-Head Analysis

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for pdvWireless and Fusion Telecommunications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Telecommunications International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fusion Telecommunications International has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.32%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Telecommunications International is more favorable than pdvWireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares pdvWireless and Fusion Telecommunications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless $6.36 million 92.01 -$24.56 million ($2.33) -17.17 Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 0.96 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -1.61

Fusion Telecommunications International has higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Telecommunications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

pdvWireless has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares pdvWireless and Fusion Telecommunications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless -545.74% -16.58% -15.64% Fusion Telecommunications International -13.27% N/A -9.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of pdvWireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of pdvWireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Telecommunications International beats pdvWireless on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its TeamConnect services to customers indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc. provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security. The company serves associations, governments, contact centers, and healthcare and legal industries. Fusion Connect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

