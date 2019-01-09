Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 28.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 206,536 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1,738.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,995 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

