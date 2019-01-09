ParkByte Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, ParkByte has traded flat against the US dollar. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkByte has a market cap of $11,126.00 and $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParkByte

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

