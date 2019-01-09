Park Lawn Corp (PLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLC shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.82. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.05999990503295 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 125.62%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

