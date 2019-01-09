Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $49,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,782 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

