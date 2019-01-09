Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $221,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $258,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 15,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $710,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 14,527 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $680,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

