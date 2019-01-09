Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ OXLC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
