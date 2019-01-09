Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 706.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $127,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

