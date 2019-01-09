Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,411 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 110.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 87,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,936,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 1,564,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884,838. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/oracle-co-orcl-holdings-cut-by-webster-bank-n-a.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.