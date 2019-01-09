Onespan (OSPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Onespan in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Onespan from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 2,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,334. Onespan has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $8,868,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

