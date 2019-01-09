OGE Energy (OGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,696,000 after buying an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 124,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,696,000 after buying an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

