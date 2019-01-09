Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 569,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

