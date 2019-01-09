Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.95.

NYSE OAS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 356,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.21. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

