Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.
OMP stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Phil D. Kramer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.
