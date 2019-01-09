Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

OMP stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Phil D. Kramer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

