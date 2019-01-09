Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NPV opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $12.94.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

