Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NAN opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

