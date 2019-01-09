Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

