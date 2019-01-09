Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) Insider Scott C. Caraher Buys 2,000 Shares

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) insider Scott C. Caraher bought 2,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $18,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 115,074 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 147,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

There is no company description available for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund.

