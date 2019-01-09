NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Million

Brokerages expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBY) to report $4.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 million and the highest is $5.50 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.16 million, with estimates ranging from $16.03 million to $16.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

NASDAQ:NBY opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.