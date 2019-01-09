Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $79,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 27,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

