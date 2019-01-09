North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James P. Conn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

