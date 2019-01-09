North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.05 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,313,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,748,000 after acquiring an additional 186,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,651,000 after buying an additional 921,701 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.05 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/north-star-investment-management-corp-has-1-05-million-position-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.