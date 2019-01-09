Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.40 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,470. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 361,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,581 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

