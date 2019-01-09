Nordson (NDSN) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.57.

NDSN stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $151.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.98 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $1,318,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $504,358.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,371,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

