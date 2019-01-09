Nordson (NDSN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. CIBC currently has $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Nordson stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Nordson has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Nordson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $504,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,371,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,318,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

