Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.07 Million in Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Stock

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Jianpu Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,941,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JT shares. ValuEngine lowered Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of JT stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $808.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

