Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $213,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,686.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/nordea-investment-management-ab-increases-holdings-in-republic-services-inc-rsg.html.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.