NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 176,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,417,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.02.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

