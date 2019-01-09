Nimiq Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Nimiq Exchange Token has a market cap of $760,934.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Trading

Nimiq Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

