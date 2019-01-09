Nike (NKE) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Nike has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Nike by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nike by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nike by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

