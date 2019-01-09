Nice (NICE) PT Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nice in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nice to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $107.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nice has a 1 year low of $84.49 and a 1 year high of $119.83.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. Nice had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nice during the third quarter worth about $51,910,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 55.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after purchasing an additional 170,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nice by 24.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

