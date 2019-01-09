NI (NODK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.30. NI has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.42%.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.