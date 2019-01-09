NI (NODK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.30. NI has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NI during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of NI during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NI during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NI during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

