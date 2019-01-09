New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $62.98. Approximately 2,238,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,562,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,812,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,288,000 after buying an additional 452,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/new-oriental-education-tech-grp-edu-stock-price-up-7-2.html.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.