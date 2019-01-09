New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,217 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 46.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 676,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.5% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

