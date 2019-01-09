New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $789,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Denise R. Danner sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $294,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $777,624.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,896 shares of company stock worth $2,129,938 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

