New Gold (NGD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.73.

New Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 32.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 35,499,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 8,693,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 65.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,972,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 5,931,628 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in New Gold by 43.0% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 16,717,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 5,028,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 119.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,332,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,441,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 209.1% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,587,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

