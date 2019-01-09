New Gold (NGD) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.32.

NGD traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.54. 2,117,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,348. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, insider Robert Joseph Chausse bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,000.00.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

