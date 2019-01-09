New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.42. Northland Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 6751133 shares traded.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 584,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 425.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/new-age-beverages-nbev-shares-gap-up-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.