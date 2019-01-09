Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,266,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759,274 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,593,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $213,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,686.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

