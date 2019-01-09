Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 105,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 700.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $954.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $296,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 191,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,783 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

